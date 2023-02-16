Ravens OLB Justin Houston among NFL’s best pass rushers in key category

The Baltimore Ravens need all the pass rush they can get in 2023, and outside linebacker Justin Houston proved to be among the NFL’s best at getting off the line this season. He dipped into the fountain of youth during the 2022 season, and was the team’s most consistent pass rusher despite a slow finish.

In a year where he recorded nine and a half sacks, his average time to cross the line of scrimmage was tied for third-best in the league, which could provide an advantage to Baltimore next year assuming he returns to the team.

Fastest average pass rush get off (time to cross LOS) this season, per Next Gen Stats. Bryce Huff, 0.67s

Myles Garrett, 0.69

Josh Sweat, 0.75

T.J. Watt, 0.75

Justin Houston, 0.75

Trey Hendrickson, 0.76

Carl Lawson, 0.76

Von Miller, 0.77

Yannick Ngakoue, 0.77

Robert Quinn, 0.78 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) February 15, 2023

Ranking just behind New York Jets defensive lineman Bryce Huff and Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett, Houston tied with Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat and former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt at .75 seconds to get across the line in 2022.

For a 33-year-old veteran, this number is remarkable, especially given how opponents schemed against him over the course of the Ravens’ grueling schedule. Time will tell if Houston is able to maintain his elite explosiveness, but if he can, Baltimore should have no problem taking down quarterbacks for sacks next season.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire