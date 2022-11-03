Ravens OLB David Ojabo shares how close he feels to return to game action

The Baltimore Ravens have seen their defensive unit get bolstered in a big way over the past few days. They first acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears, followed by the activations of outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo.

Ojabo spoke with the media on Wednesday, and shared how close he feels to a return to game action. He went through his first full practice and said he’s feeling good, and now says it’s a matter of getting his confidence and footing back as he gears up for his NFL debut.

Rookie OLB David Ojabo on how close he feels to playing in a game: “We’re getting there. This was my first full practice and I feel good. I already know the playbook. Just a matter of getting my confidence back, getting my footing back. Pray for me, man. I’ll be out there.” — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) November 2, 2022

