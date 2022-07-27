Ravens OLB David Ojabo doesn’t report to training camp, still hasn’t signed rookie contract

The Baltimore Ravens were able to put together a rather impressive 2022 draft class, spanning 11 players in total. They added quality playmakers on offense, defense and even special teams, and should see a lot of their new rookies contribute out of the gate.

One of the players that Baltimore selected on Day 2 of the draft was outside linebacker David Ojabo out of the University of Michigan. Ojabo was regarded as a first round talent by many but tore his achilles during his Pro Day, which caused him to slide to pick No. 45. The Ravens had their veterans report to training camp on Tuesday, and Ojabo didn’t report, as he is the only member of Baltimore’s rookie class (and the only rookie in the NFL) not to have signed his rookie deal.

Ojabo could be holding off on signing his rookie deal for a number of reasons, but multiple second round picks were late to sign their contracts as well, a trend that’s been seen more of in recent years. Having Ojabo in the building would be beneficial for both the player and the team even if the outside linebacker is still recovering, so it’s important that the two sides can agree to something sooner rather than later.