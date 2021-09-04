Ravens OLB Daelin Hayes explains bond with fellow rookie OLB Odafe Oweh

The Baltimore Ravens were able to secure two very talented outside linebackers in the 2021 draft with Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes. The two rookies will be relied upon to make a big impact in 2021 as well as learn the nuances of the NFL game.

So far, it seems like Oweh and Hayes get along very well both on and off of the field. When asked about his fellow rookie outside linebacker, Hayes went into detail about the bond that they’ve created and how they approach things together. Hayes even went as far as calling Oweh his “twin”.

“I think that has been the biggest blessing of this process thus far. That’s my twin. We always are joking. When we’re going through all that stuff … From the time we were drafted, to rookie minicamp, minicamp, OTAs, training camp, any time we were having a down day, or we were just in that funk or whatever, we’re picking each other up. If it’s a day I’m down, ‘Dafe’ [Odafe Oweh] is always there to pick me up. If ‘Dafe’ [Odafe Oweh] is down, I’m there to help him out. Just learning and growing together, I think that it’s been an awesome resource for each other. So, it’s been huge. I’m very thankful for it.”

Baltimore is known as a very high culture organization, and the bond that Hayes and Oweh seemingly share is exactly why the franchise is viewed that way. Being a rookie in the NFL comes with plenty of ups and downs, and for two rookies at the same position to have already created a special friendship is amazing, and it will help them grow together. It will be exciting to see how each rookie contributes this season, but both Oweh and Hayes have the potential to make big impacts while playing alongside each other.