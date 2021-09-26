Ravens OLB Daelin Hayes doubtful to return to Week 3 with ankle injury

The Baltimore Ravens have been stretched extremely thin on their front seven after having to place two defensive lineman and two outside linebackers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They are also missing defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, who has been out with nagging hip and back issues.

During Baltimore’s Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions, the Ravens saw another one of their defenders go down with an injury, as rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes left the contest with an ankle injury and was quickly ruled doubtful to return by the team, putting a damper on his NFL debut.

OLB Daelin Hayes has an ankle injury and is doubtful to return. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 26, 2021

Hayes was playing in his first game after missing the first two games of the 2021 season with a knee injury. Baltimore now has just three true outside linebackers active in Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, and Pernell McPhee.