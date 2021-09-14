Ravens OL Tyre Phillips carted off of field vs. Raiders, doubtful to return with knee injury

The Baltimore Ravens have already dealt with a serious amount of injuries this year, even before the season began. However now that the games actually count, Baltimore hasn’t seen their injury woes stop.

During the second quarter of the Ravens’ Week 1 game with the Las Vegas Radiers, starting left guard Tyre Phillips crumpled to the ground with an injury and stayed down on the field, grabbing at his knee. He would be carted off of the field, and the team announced that Phillips was doubtful to return to the game with a knee injury, casting a cloud over his availability for the rest of the season.

Phillips won the left guard competition that went on during the preseason, and looked good in his first few quarters of regular season action. The offensive lineman couldn’t put any weight on his leg, so the initial look of the injury doesn’t look good, as Phillips was in a considerable amount of pain. Hopefully it wasn’t as bad as it looked, but for now, offensive lineman Ben Powers will play in place of Phillips.