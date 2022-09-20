Ravens officially make three roster moves on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens saw injuries deplete their team during the 2021 season, impacting the way that they were able to perform. Early in the 2022 season they’ve faced more of the same, with multiple players going down with season-ending ailments early on.

On Monday, the Baltimore announced three roster moves, with two relating to injuries. They placed outside linebacker Steven Means and linebacker Josh Ross on injured reserve, while also releasing outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from their practice squad.

We have placed LB Josh Ross and OLB Steven Means on IR. https://t.co/KyrsHrynmK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 19, 2022

