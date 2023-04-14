Ravens officially sign WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Baltimore Ravens made a big addition to their team on Sunday evening, signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal. Baltimore is getting an explosive playmaker who is ready prove doubters wrong after missing all of 2022 with a torn ACL.

The Ravens and Beckham made their signing official on Thursday, with the wide receiver putting pen to paper with his son Zydn in his arms. the signing official. His deal is worth up to $18 million dollars, with $15 million in guarantees.

All smiles for dad making it official 🥺️💜@obj pic.twitter.com/I3TyGU9U9f — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 13, 2023

Having a player like Beckham on the team is exciting for many, and it will be interesting to see what kind of offense the team can actually have with him in the fold. With Beckham combined with hopefully quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back J.K. Dobbins, tight end Mark Andrews and more, the Ravens have plenty to work with on the offensive side of the ball.

