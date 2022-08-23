Ravens officially sign WR Demarcus Robinson

The Baltimore Ravens have been facing questions about their wide receiver room for months, especially after trading away Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during the first night of the 2022 NFL draft. They opted not to draft or sign anyone at the position for a while, but on Friday it was made clear that the team was expected to sign former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

Baltimore had to make a number of moves to get down to 85 players by the time Tuesday at 4pm EST rolled around. However, that number for the Ravens was technically 86, as the team officially announced their addition of Robinson on Monday afternoon.

Robinson has caught 145 passes for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns over the course of his five-year career. He stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 202 pounds, but plays much bigger than his size and could have a somewhat sizable role in the Ravens’ offense depending on how some of the other young players at the wide receiver position pan out.

