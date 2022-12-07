Ravens officially sign two players to practice squad on Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens have been shuffling their roster and practice squad for the entirety of the 2022 season. They’ve seen many people filter in and out throughout the year, and they signed two players to their practice squad in the middle of the week ahead of their Week 14 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Wednesday, Baltimore announced that they officially signed wide receiver Binjimen Victor and cornerback Thakarius “BoPete” Keyes to their practice squad. Victor was signed to the Ravens’ active roster for the team’s Week 13 win over the Broncos before being released, while Keyes has bounced around the NFL since being a seventh-round selection in the 2020 draft.

We have signed DB Thakarius "BoPete" Keyes and WR Binjimen Victor to the practice squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire