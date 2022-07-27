Ravens officially sign RB Corey Clement

The Baltimore Ravens had numerous players at multiple positions miss part or all of the 2021 NFL season due to injury. No position was hit harder than running back, which saw JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all lost for the year with injuries prior to Week 1. The team signed multiple veteran running backs to help fill the void, but their running game never fully hit its stride.

On Monday, it was confirmed by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley that former Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys running back Corey Clement reached a deal with Baltimore. On Tuesday, the team officially announced that they signed Clement.

The details of the contract are not immediately known. Baltimore has brought in plenty of depth, and Clement can be effective both as a runner and as a pass catcher. He’ll compete for a roster spot in the Ravens’ crowded backfield with players that include Mike Davis, Tyler Badie and others.

Through five seasons, Clement has 795 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 196 carries. He also has 369 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 43 receptions, proving to have a versatile skillset that could help out the team depending on the health of Dobbins and Edwards moving forward