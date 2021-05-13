Ravens officially sign nine undrafted rookie free agents

Kevin Oestreicher
·2 min read
The Baltimore Ravens drafted eight players over the course of the three days of the 2021 draft. However, even after the last pick was made, Baltimore wasn’t done adding players.

Every year after the festivities of the draft are complete, the Ravens work hard to sign a great undrafted free agent class. They’ve done a phenominal job of finding gems who were passed up on in the draft, and have turned plenty of overlooked players into stars.

After the 2021 draft, Baltimore secured a smaller class of undrafted players due to the depth that they have on their roster this offseason, but they still managed to come away with a solid list of players.

The 2021 undrafted class for Baltimore is headlined by former TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington, who was very highly rated by many experts but fell out of the draft mainly due to concerns about his height and a poor pro day showing. Despite being 5-foot-8, Washington is a ballhawk who is extremely physical and plays with intensity. There have been multiple successful safeties who weren’t extremely tall. For example, former Ravens safety Earl Thomas III was never the biggest man on the field, but still made an impact each and every week.

Other names to watch in Baltimore’s undrafted rookie pool include offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, tight end Tony Poljan, and defensive tackle Xavier Kelly. Wide receiver Donte Sylencieux played with quarterback Lamar Jackson in high school when the two were in South Florida, so there could already be chemistry between the two.

For the Ravens, they will hope that at least one of their undrafted free agents can make an impact during training camp and the preseason. It will be an uphill climb for any of Baltimore’s nine undrafted players to make the final 53-man roster, but all of them are talented football players who certainly have the capability to stick with the Ravens for years to come.

