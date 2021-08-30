Ravens officially release three players, place RB J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens have slowly but surely been trimming their roster to 53 players ahead of the cutdown day deadline. The team is going to have to part ways with some very good football players, much like they’ve already done over the past few weeks.

After Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported that Baltimore was moving on from three wide receivers, the Ravens officially confirmed two of those moves, while also announcing the termination of a vested veteran offensive lineman as well as placing running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury that he suffered in Baltimore’s final preseason game of 2021.

Ravens made four roster moves Monday Placed RB J.K. Dobbins on season-ending IR Released WR Devin Gray

Released WR Siaosi Mariner

Released OL Michael Schofield — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 30, 2021

We have made four roster moves. https://t.co/Rp3CZFLwOH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 30, 2021

Schofield was signed in June for offensive line depth. He can play both inside and outside, but got most of his time at tackle for the Ravens.

Gray was also signed in June, and acted as a return specialist for the team. Mariner was signed in August for wide receiver depth as multiple players at the position went down with injuries in a short amount of time.

Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in Baltimore’s final preseason game of 2021. The injury ends his season, and being placed on injured reserve was the final step in that process. He will now look to 2022 as his breakout year after an unfortunate string of events.

The Ravens will need to trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday, August 31st at 4pm EST.