Ravens officially make four roster moves

The Ravens added Ronald Darby (CB) and Jadeveon Clowney (DE) to an already talented defense over the past two days.

With Baltimore set for a Monday night matchup against Washington, the team made two corresponding roster moves via NFL Communications.

Sign Jadeveon Clowney

Baltimore adds a veteran pass rusher to an already talented group on the edge.

Sign Ronald Darby

The 29-year-old Darby worked out with the Titans on Monday after spending the past two seasons with the Broncos.

Darby was limited to five games last season after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 5. In 2021, Darby started 11 games and had 53 tackles with the Broncos.

A second-round pick of the Bills back in 2015, Darby has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Denver.

Waived injured UDFA Jaquan Amos

The injured defensive back from Ball State was waived with an injury settlement.

Waived Jordan Swann

The defensive back out of James Madison was injured, and will be waived with Baltimore adding Ronald Darby.

