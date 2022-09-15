Ravens officially make four roster moves on Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens lost cornerback Kyle Fuller for the season during their Week 1 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed on Monday that Fuller suffered a torn ACL, effectively ending his season. However, the team has already made a move to add more depth at the cornerback position.

The Ravens on Wednesday announced that they signed veteran cornerback T.J. Carrie to the practice squad. Carrie was drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft, where he spent his first four professional seasons. Carrie would then play two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and another two years with the Indianapolis Colts.

We have placed CB Kyle Fuller and OT Ja’Wuan James on IR. We have also signed CB T.J. Carrie to the practice squad.https://t.co/5eepunjUQE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2022

Ravens announce they've signed CB T.J. Carrie to the practice squad — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 14, 2022

A couple hours after the transaction was announced, Harbaugh spoke with the media. Harbaugh addressed the signing of Carrie and expressed excitement about the veteran joining the squad.

Coach Harbaugh on the addition of CB T.J. Carrie to the practice squad: pic.twitter.com/KmU9rz0L8u — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2022

“Carrie will be on the practice squad. Heck of a corner. Been around. Played against him many times so we’re pleased to have him with us.”

During his first six seasons, Carrie has 386 combined tackles, nine fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles, and seven interceptions with one of them being returned for a touchdown in 118 games played. Carrie can be a great veteran addition to the 53-man roster should his services be needed.

In other roster moves, Harbaugh announced that the team signed linebacker Steven Means onto the 53-man roster after starting the season on the practice squad. Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James and Fuller were both placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire