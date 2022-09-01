Ravens officially make five roster moves on Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday at 4pm EST. While their initial cuts featured some surprises, they were able to retain most of that talent on the practice squad while also continuing to shape the rest of their roster as they look to bounce back from an injury-riddled 8-9 season.

On Wednesday, the team made five roster moves official, signing running back Kenyan Drake and defensive lineman Brent Urban, placing tight end Charlie Kolar and outside linebacker David Ojabo on injured reserve, and releasing offensive lineman Tyre Phillips.

Drake comes over from the Las Vegas Raiders, providing a quality option both as a run blocker and a pass catcher. He’ll slot in next to J.K. Dobbins, Mike Davis and Justice Hill at the running back position. Urban returns to the team after being cut just one day prior, slotting back into the defensive line group.

Both Kolar and Ojabo were likely injured reserve candidates, so the moves come as no surprise. Kolar missed all of training camp with a sports hernia, while Ojabo tore his achilles during his Pro Day in March.

