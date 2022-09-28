Ravens officially make five roster moves on Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have been shuffling their roster at certain positions over the course of the 2022 season. They’ve needed to bring in players to help rush the passer to cover in the secondary and more as they’ve been hit with a plethora of injuries so far throughout the year.

We have signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu to the practice squad. We also released CB T.J. Carrie from the practice squad.

📰: https://t.co/eky5sAOUaf pic.twitter.com/tFgWkAsC6X — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 27, 2022

We have released DB Daryl Worley. We have signed G Zack Johnson to the practice squad and released WR Makai Polk from the practice squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire