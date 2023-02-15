Ravens officially claim CB Trayvon Mullen off of waivers from Cowboys

When the Baltimore Ravens claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys, all parties involved knew that the move would only be finalized after the Super Bowl. Now, days after the big game, Mullen is officially a Raven.

Baltimore’s newest defender is a former second-round pick who played his college ball at Clemson before being drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2019. At six-foot-two inches tall, he has the length to compete for contested balls on the boundary, and with his 4.46 40-yard dash time, can outrun a fair number of the league’s wide receivers.

From today’s transaction wire, post Super Bowl: Four players officially land on new teams, including #Ravens CB Trayvon Mullen. pic.twitter.com/NeghW1cHbi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2023

Looks like CB Trayvon Mullen, who the Ravens claimed off waivers on January 23rd, was getting a look at the team’s Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills today. Mullen is the cousin of Lamar Jackson #RavensFlock (IG/t.mullenjr) pic.twitter.com/jSCF8ReMF4 — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) February 14, 2023

Though he is far from a star at this point in his career, Mullen was a two-time champion during his time at Clemson, and even won the defensive MVP in the National Championship Game back in 2019. He has brought down four interceptions over the course of his NFL career and has played for the Arizona Cardinals as well as the Raiders and Cowboys since entering the league.

Mullen will need to show something special to cut it in Baltimore’s stacked secondary, but if he can, he could prove to be a valuable asset in the Ravens’ defensive backfield.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire