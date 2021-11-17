Ravens officially announce two moves, work out one player on Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have been busy shaping and reshaping their roster over the course of the 2021 season. Injuries, inconsistent play and more have contributed to how much roster shuffling they have had to do this year.

The team has brought in multiple players at positions of need to try to put together a team that can deliver wins to the city of Baltimore. One of the positions hit hard by injury was at running back, so the team signed multiple veterans, including Le’Veon Bell. Bell was officially released by the Ravens on Tuesday, as was offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith from the practice squad.

We have waived RB Le'Veon Bell and released T Jaryd Jones-Smith from the practice squad.

Baltimore also worked out defensive tackle Isaiah Mack on Tuesday as they look for some defensive tackle depth after it was revealed that Derek Wolfe will miss the entire 2021 season.

Bell fit in with the Ravens’ culture on the field, buying into the team and being a positive influence with his teammates and coaches. However, on the field he couldn’t seem to find any running room, totaling 83 yards on 31 carries, averaging 2.7 yards per carry. His departure opens up more playing time for fellow running back Ty’Son Williams, as well as potentially practice squad rusher Nate McCrary.