Ravens officially announce four roster moves, including the signing of RB Latavius Murray

The Baltimore Ravens have had to shuffle their 2021 active roster and practice squad multiple times due to injuries. The team has suffered multiple brutal losses in a short amount of time, losing linebacker L.J. Fort, running backs J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards, as well as cornerback Marcus Peters to season-ending injuries before the regular season has even begun.

With each player that gets seriously injured, a roster spot opens up. The team has been trying to find replacements for the guys that they’ve lost, and have done a rather good job of pivoting in the wake of devastating events.

Baltimore announced four roster moves on Friday including the signing of veteran running back Latavius Murray, who will join fellow rushers Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon on the active roster.

Baltimore also announced the practice squad signing of running back Devonta Freeman, who will be joining Le’Veon Bell.

We have signed RB @devontafreeman to our practice squad. pic.twitter.com/s30fFOXbxe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2021

In the worst news announced, the team officially placed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters on injured reserve.

We have placed CB Marcus Peters and RB Gus Edwards on IR. pic.twitter.com/zZzMINTPQn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2021

Hopefully the Ravens’ bad injury luck is behind them and they can move forward with what they have. Baltimore’s season is far from over, and the roster moves that they’ve been able to make to replace their injured talent has been promising. However, it remains to be seen how they fit in with the team and what they do on the field.