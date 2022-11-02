Ravens officially announce acquisition of ILB Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens made a splash during the 2022 trade deadline, trading with the Chicago Bears for inside linebacker Roquan Smith. Baltimore gave up a second-round selection, a fifth-round selection and inside linebacker A.J. Klein in the deal, marking a massive move for the franchise.

The deal was reported on Monday afternoon, and one day later on Tuesday the team made it official. They announced the deal on social media, with general manager giving a brief statement on the linebacker and his thoughts on the deal itself.

Roquan is coming to Baltimore❗️ We have traded for LB Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears, in exchange for LB A.J. Klein and undisclosed draft picks. pic.twitter.com/YLqRNzyHbq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2022

Eric DeCosta on the Roquan Smith trade: "Roquan is a player that we have long admired both on and off the field. He fits our culture seamlessly and plays like a Raven at all times. We are confident that Roquan makes our team stronger.” — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 1, 2022

Smith brings over 600 total tackles and two All-Pro selections to his new team, and will be relied upon in a big way on a Ravens’ defense that has found its stride over the last few weeks. He’ll play alongside players such as inside linebacker Patrick Queen, and while he’s currently slated to be a free agent after the season, at least for 2022 he should make a big impact.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire