Ravens officially agree to terms with pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, pending physical

The Baltimore Ravens needed help in the pass rushing department, especially after losing Steven Means in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins to a torn achilles. On Thursday, it was reported by multiple outlets that Baltimore was signing veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million dollars.

While the news wasn’t confirmed by the team on Thursday, they announced that they’ve officially agreed to terms with Pierre-Paul, pending a physical. He enters his 13th-NFL season, playing his first eight with the New York Giants before sending his last four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We have agreed to terms with Jason Pierre-Paul, pending the passing of a physical. pic.twitter.com/iJB0ypgpZK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 23, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire