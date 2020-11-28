Ravens officially add Dez Bryant to the 53-man roster

After multiple instances of being called up from the team’s practice squad before being sent back down from the game-day lineup, Ravens receiver Dez Bryant is now officially a member of the Ravens’ 53-man roster.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Bryant signed the contract today.

“Beyond thankful,” Bryant said on Twitter with a photo of the moment his signature was applied to the bottom line.

Last Sunday, Bryant caught four passes for 28 yards in a loss to the Titans. He led all Baltimore wide receivers in catches and yards; that’s good news for Bryant, bad news for the Ravens.

The best news is that Bryant, who per Hensley is only the second receiver since the merger to miss two full seasons before returning to the game (Josh Gordon was the other), will now be on track to face the Cowboys in nine days. Dallas made Bryant a first-round pick in 2010, and he played for the Cowboys through 2017.

In 2018, Bryant signed with the Saints during the season, but he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his first practice with the team.

