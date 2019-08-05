Ravens offensive guard thought he’d been cut. He was traded to the Jets instead

Ravens offensive guard Alex Lewis announced his departure from the team on Monday afternoon, but he did not quite have the full story.

Before Baltimore placed its 2016 fourth-round draft pick on waivers, a trade proposal popped up from the New York Jets. Getting something is better than nothing. The Ravens received a conditional seventh-round draft choice in 2020.

Expected to compete for a starting job at wide-open left guard, Lewis instead began training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he recovers from shoulder surgery. But he and Baltimore clearly weren't on the same page. Lewis decided to rehab on his own and not at the team facility.

Lewis actually started 10 games last season for the Ravens and 18 over the past two years, but health was always a concern. He missed 28 games during his first three seasons, including all of 2017 with another shoulder injury and a sprained ankle that cost him six weeks in 2016. Lewis was cleared to play Monday and that precipitated the move.

That leaves questions at left guard, however. Jermaine Eluemunor is an option. Eluemunor worked with the starters during minicamp, but failed his conditioning test prior to camp, although he's back on the field now.

Rookie Ben Powers, a fourth-round pick in 2019, and James Hurst, a tackle who played guard at the end of last season, are also options, but not ideal ones for Baltimore. Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to comment about the transaction because it didn't become official until the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline.

The Jets, who are desperate for help on the offensive line, jumped Arizona and San Francisco in the waiver line by making the trade first. That news hadn't reached Smith yet, who posted about his pending release on his Instagram account Monday morning. He is expected to be a backup with New York.

Baltimore hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday in the first of two joint practices before they play the preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday.

