Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman a candidate for Stanford head coach

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is a candidate for Stanford’s head-coaching vacancy.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh confirmed today that Roman has been contacted by Stanford.

“Greg talked to me, he said there had been some contact there,” Harbaugh said. “I think it’s very preliminary right now. That’s where it’s at. When you have great coaches they have opportunities and we always try to encourage that and support them.”

Roman previously spent two years as an assistant at Stanford when Jim Harbaugh was their head coach. David Shaw, who had been Stanford’s head coach since Jim Harbaugh left to coach the 49ers 12 years ago, announced on Sunday that he was stepping down.

