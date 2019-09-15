Ravens offense picks up where it left off

Wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews were both listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but both were in the lineup for the Ravens when kickoff rolled around.

It didn’t take long for either of them to make their presence felt. Brown caught three passes for 33 yards and Andrews reeled in a 27-yard strike from Lamar Jackson to put Baltimore up 7-0 with just over eight minutes to play in the first quarter.

Jackson was 5-of-5 on the series overall and he also scampered 19 yards on a designed run around left end. All in all, moving the ball looked as easy for the Ravens as it did during their 59-10 win over the Dolphins last Sunday.

The Cardinals managed one first down on their first possession, but Michael Crabtree wound up just short of a second one on his first catch of the season to force a punt.