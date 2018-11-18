Ravens offense with Lamar Jackson is old school, with a fun new-school twist

When was the last time in the pass-happy NFL we saw a long, 75-yard touchdown drive with no passing yards? How about no passing attempts?

There are different ways to win in the NFL, and in Lamar Jackson’s first start the Baltimore Ravens clearly were happy to play to his strengths.

Jackson was a great passer at the University of Louisville, but he was also one of the best running quarterbacks in college football history. Remember when tricky college offenses weren’t ever going to work in the NFL? Tell the Cincinnati Bengals.

With a heavy dose of read-option runs (something that has become popular recently in the NFL and makes Jackson very difficult to stop), the Ravens started Sunday’s game with 11 straight runs, zero passes. Five of the runs were by Jackson. And they scored a touchdown.

You won’t see that very often anymore.

Lamar Jackson’s running gives the Bengals fits early on

Jackson was making the start because Joe Flacco was injured. Jackson was the final pick of this year’s first round, a former Heisman Trophy winner who was absolutely electric in college. He was always slated to sit and learn behind Flacco, though the Ravens worked to get him in some plays as a creative change-up.

A full game plan with Jackson can work too. On the first drive he ran for 12 yards on a second-and-8. He had a 21-yard run up the middle on third-and-4. Then 6 yards on third-and-5. He finished the drive with 46 rushing yards. Alex Collins got the touchdown. The Ravens had 16 first-quarter rushing attempts, and that tied a franchise record according to CBS.

Jackson will have to throw it well to ultimately succeed in the NFL, and he’s capable of that. But what the Ravens came out with on their first drive Sunday was different than what we see anywhere else in the NFL. It was pretty fun.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) led a touchdown on the first drive of his first start. (AP)

