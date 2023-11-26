Ravens’ Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers expected to play vs. Chargers on Sunday night

Baltimore traveled to Los Angeles with two of their top pass catchers questionable for Sunday night’s matchup against the Chargers.

According to Ian Rapoport, Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers are expected to be active and in the starting lineup.

The #Ravens are expected to have both WRs Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) and WR Zay Flowers (hip) on Sunday night, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Both are listed as questionable. OT Ronnie Stanley should also be good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2023

Beckham called himself a game-time decision with a shoulder injury, while Flowers missed multiple practices this week with a hip injury.

Beckham had four catches for 116 yards in Week 11, while Flowers is the team’s leading receiver this season. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) is also expected to play after having a questionable designation.

