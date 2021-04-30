Ravens' Odafe Oweh explains why he will use Nigerian first name in NFL

Odafe Oweh explains why he will go by first name in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Moments after being selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 31 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Ravens' newest linebacker announced he will go by Odafe Oweh in the NFL, using his given first name, which is pronounced "O-dah-FEH."

Oweh, who is of Nigerian descent, had used his middle name, Jayson, during his career at Penn State.

“People were having trouble pronouncing Odafe, so I went to Jayson my earlier years, but I don’t care anymore; you’re going to have to learn how to pronounce it,” Oweh said at his press conference after the first round.

Ravens fans will hope to hear his name often during games this year as a disruptive force off the edge on defense.