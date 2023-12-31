Ravens OC Todd Monken talks about ‘unusual’ nature of OT rotation

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

The Baltimore Ravens have been employing a different strategy at the offensive tackle position down the stretch of the 2023 NFL season. Instead of playing their two starters for the whole game, they’ve embarked on a rotation that includes both backups.

“It is unusual, but that’s a credit to our personnel staff. Obviously, having that depth where you feel comfortable doing that. That’s been something that’s helped us with Morgan [Moses] and also Ronnie [Stanley] as they battle through some nagging things that have continued. It’s been a huge plus for us.”

Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses start the game, while Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele enter at points to spell them. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken admitted it’s unusual, but they have the depth to feel comfortable doing such a thing.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire