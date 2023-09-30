Ravens OC Todd Monken shares feelings on returning to Cleveland to face Browns

The Baltimore Ravens hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken during the 2023 offseason with the hope that he could help their unit ascend to new heights. His experience both at the NFL and college level was exciting, as he’s seen plenty during his coaching career.

When asked about returning to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 4, Monken downplayed the situation. He coached in Cleveland for one year in 2019, but it didn’t go nearly as planned.

“I don’t know. That was four years ago, basically. In some ways, [I] wish I would’ve done it better; there’s some of that. The Haslam’s [owners of the Browns Jimmy and Dee Haslam] were great, [Browns’ executive vice president] J.W. [Johnson], [Browns’ chief strategy officer] Paul [DePodesta]. [The] front office was great. We just didn’t do it well enough. I didn’t do it well enough; that’s part of it. But I’m excited to go back. I’m a Raven, and that was four years ago.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire