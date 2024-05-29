Ravens OC Todd Monken reveals changes that offense could see in 2024

The Baltimore Ravens’ offensive unit had success in 2023. While improvements could have been made across the board, the team was dominant in multiple categories, both running and throwing the football.

The 2023 season marked the first year of offensive coordinator Todd Monken taking the reigns, which saw a lot of ups compared to just a few downs. However, Monken shared with the media some changes his unit could see in 2024, including making the offense better for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“We want to streamline, [and] we want to make it better for all of our players – Lamar [Jackson] especially – and we want to streamline it in a way that we become a more consistent offense. And everybody is striving for that. I thought there were a lot of really great things we did last year, but we can strive to be more consistent [and] certainly start faster. We have to work to start faster. That’s inevitable, but [in] Year Two, we should be able to do that.”

Monken also mentioned the consistency that the team can play with, moving forward and starting faster. If they can hit on those things and a few others, the team is in a good position to potentially have an even better offensive year in 2024 than last season.

