Ravens OC Todd Monken aiming for Derrick Henry to get over 300 carries in 2024

The Ravens led the NFL in rushing last season, and offensive coordinator Todd Monken would like to repeat that distinction, with Derrick Henry leading the charge.

While addressing the media after a recent OTA practice, Monken regretted the lack of rushing attempts in the AFC title game loss to the Chiefs while clarifying that he’d like to see Henry have over 300 carries in 2024.

“First and foremost, like every player, we want Derrick to make it through the season. It’s a long season. I still anticipate the same: using all of our backs and trying to put them in the best position to be successful.”

Last season, Gus Edwards led the Ravens’ running backs with 198 carries, while Henry led the league with 280.

Lamar Jackson had 148 carries of his own last season, and the last time a Ravens running back hit 200 carries was Mark Ingram with 202 in 2019.

