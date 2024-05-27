Ravens OC hints at former Alabama RB Derrick Henry getting 300+ touches in 2024

After eight years with the Tennessee Titans, former Alabama Crimson Tide Heisman trophy-winning running back Derrick Henry will have a new home in 2024 after signing with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

Henry was the star of the Titans organization for the better part of the decade as the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and four-time Pro Bowler. However, after a disappointing 6-11 campaign in 2023, it was evident that both sides needed a fresh start.

For Henry, Baltimore is the perfect fit as he and Lamar Jackson now combine for one of the most exciting backfields in NFL history. Jackson, the reigning and two-time NFL MVP, is arguably the most electric QB of all time. Now paired with Henry who is used to being a bell-cow in this league with 2,030 career carries and a season-high of 378 back in 2020 makes for something really scary.

Henry will be 30 years old entering the upcoming season, but Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken still expects to lead heavily on King Henry saying, “I know this: If Henry carries it 300 times, we’re having a helluva year.”

It’s hard to imagine they lean on Henry for 300 touches this season, but we know that No. 22 has proven time and time again that he is capable of just about any work load.

300 carries for Derrick Henry this season? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KhxHrOrE2h — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) May 26, 2024

