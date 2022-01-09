Ravens OC Greg Roman talks about team’s red zone struggles in Week 17 vs. Rams

The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 by the final score of 20-19. There were many reasons that the team was unable to come out on top, but a major one was the team’s offensive struggles in the red zone.

Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman was asked about what went into the underwhelming red zone performance against Los Angeles, and mentioned how quarterback Tyler Huntley is still learning, but also how the offense needs to operate better as a unit inside of the 20-yard line.

“I think we had a few opportunities there. I think it’s just part of being a young quarterback. The red zone is generally the last place where a quarterback reaches his peak, just because time and space are a huge factor there. He’s doing some really good things down there. The whole offense, though, has to operate better down there to get in the end zone. We definitely had a couple opportunities there that we could have capitalized on and need to.”

The Ravens’ offense didn’t score a touchdown for the entirety of Week 17. Their 19 points came from a defensive touchdown by safety Chuck Clark, as well as four field goals from the leg of Justin Tucker. In the red zone, Baltimore went 0-for-2, leaving at least six points on the board in what turned out to be a one point loss.

If the Ravens want a chance to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, they’ll have to be able to punch the ball in during their trips to the red zone instead of settling for field goals. Baltimore saw first hand how that can impact a game and be the difference between a win and a loss.