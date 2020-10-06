Ravens OC Greg Roman suggested as possible fit for Texans head coaching job

Ravens OC Greg Roman suggested as possible fit for Texans job originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Texans are the first NFL team to begin their search for another head coach after firing Bill O'Brien Monday, and the head start should help them reach a number of solid choices.

Yes, Houston doesn't have a first or second-round pick in 2021 (Laremy Tunsil trade) and yes, they have the highest payroll in the league this year, but the opportunity to coach Deshaun Watson has to be enticing for some of the top offensive coaches available.

As the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson points out, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman would be a good fit as the Texans' next head coach.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll all logical candidates for Texans' vacancy after firing of Bill O'Brien — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 5, 2020

Roman is in his second season as the Ravens' offensive coordinator and Baltimore continues to boast on of the league's more explosive offenses, especially in the running game. He has a track record of success with mobile quarterbacks, coaching Lamar Jackson to an MVP award in 2019 and Colin Kaepernick to a Super Bowl in 2012 when he was the 49ers' OC.

Watson isn't the same type of runner as Jackson and Kaepernick. He can certainly tuck the ball and get down the field, but he's more of a scrambler than someone you'd want to design runs for success.

Based on Roman's track record, he's shown an ability to adapt to the skillset his quarterback has rather than try and fit every passer into the same scheme. With Watson, there'd be a lot to work with.

However, none of this appears imminent, as it's almost unheard of for teams to hire an active coach midseason. So if the Texans want to go after someone like Roman, Eric Bieniemy or Brian Daboll, they'll have to wait at least another 12 games.