Ravens OC Greg Roman discusses growth from QB Tyler Huntley

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 13 by the final score of 10-9, and now gear up for a Week 14 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback Lamar Jackson left the team’s win over Denver with a knee injury in the first half and didn’t return to the contest, meaning quarterback Tyler Huntley took over and in turn led the team to victory.

Jackson seems unlikely to play in Week 14, leaving Huntley in line to start once again. Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman was asked about the growth he’s seen from Huntley dating back from his time as a starter for the injured Jackson in 2021, and said there’s plenty of growth to be seen.

“I definitely see it. I think you saw it in the preseason when [Tyler Huntley] played. [Huntley has] just a real command of things. Really, in every way, he’s really improved. And there’s so much that goes into playing quarterback in this league – people don’t realize the extent of it – and that’s just before the ball is snapped. And then it’s snapped, and then you’ve got 22 people that you’ve got to make pinpoint decisions around. So, that’s why playing at a high level in the NFL is a bit of a rarity when you take the whole population into account. So, he’s improving, really, in every area, and I don’t know if there’s one specifically, but I think his teammates, as we mentioned earlier, really have a lot of faith in him.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire