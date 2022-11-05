Ravens OC Greg Roman discusses how OT Ronnie Stanley has looked in return to field

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to improve their record to 6-3 in Week 9 as they take on the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football”. Baltimore will look to get some key pieces back, but one of their players who has returned from his injury and made an impact is offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.

When asked about Stanley and how he’s looked since getting back on the field, offensive coordinator Greg Roman had high praise for the All-Pro. He said that he doesn’t see much of a difference in Stanley from before the injury.

“I don’t see much difference from before the injury really. Maybe a little rust here and there, but he’s pretty close to where he was. When he left with the injury, he was probably playing as well, if not better, than any tackle in football. So, he’s nosing around that right now. It’s a week-to-week thing. So, he’s focused on this week’s performance, and it’s going to be a tough challenge against this team.”

