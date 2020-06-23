Ravens OC Greg Roman is 'always rooting' for his former QB Colin Kaepernick

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has always been in Colin Kaepernick's corner. That still hasn't changed.

On a conference call with reporters Tuesday morning, Roman said he'll always root for his former quarterback from his time in San Francisco. Roman was the offensive coordinator there from 2011-2014, where he engineered one of the league's best offenses with Kaepernick at the controls.

"I had a great experience working with Colin," Roman said. "I certainly wish him the best and I'm hopeful for him if that's what he chooses to do, to get back and play. I don't know exactly where he's at with that or where every team in the league is, but one thing is for sure, I'm always rooting for him. Colin was just a treat to coach and I wish him the best. However that goes, it goes, I'm certainly in his corner rooting for him."

Kaepernick, 32, last played in the NFL in 2016 as the 49ers' starting quarterback. He threw for 186.8 yards-per-game and had 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions. That season, he averaged 39 yards-per-game on the ground as well.

With Roman as his offensive coordinator, Kaepernick started 39 games (and made 48 appearances). He posted a completion percentage of 60.1 percent, averaged 175.3 yards-per-game passing with 50 passing touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He averaged 32.8 yards on the ground and had 10 rushing touchdowns.

In 2016, Kaepernick was spotted sitting down during the national anthem of the 49ers' third preseason game. After Kaepernick spoke with Nate Boyer, a retired Army Green Beret, he instead kneeled during the anthem and drew both intense praise and criticism.

Earlier this month, Roger Goodell said he would "welcome" a team signing Kaepernick if they felt compelled to do so.

Kaepernick, who is still a free agent, hasn't been on a roster in four seasons. He had a workout for NFL teams last season in November, when Roman was asked about Kaepernick's prospects of re-joining the NFL.

"His body of work speaks for itself," Roman said at the time.

