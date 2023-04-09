Ravens give OBJ $15 million guaranteed

After failing to get $20 million per year, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. lowered his expectations to $15 million on a one-year deal. And he got it.

Via NFL Media, the Ravens will pay Beckham $15 million guaranteed on his one-year deal. The money comes in the form of a $13.835 million signing bonus and a $1.165 million base salary.

Beckham also has $3 million in supposedly “reachable” incentives. We’ll wait for the full terms of the contract to see how “reachable” they truly are.

It’s a bold move by the Ravens, who presumably hope that having OBJ under contract will make quarterback Lamar Jackson more likely to sign a new deal to stay in Baltimore. If not, Beckham will become a top option for Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown.

Or maybe, at $15 million, Beckham will play quarterback himself.

