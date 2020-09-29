Ravens not lamenting MNF loss to Chiefs, plan to 'get right back to the grind'

Ravens not lamenting MNF loss to Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens haven't lost a regular-season game in about a year, so it's fair to wonder how they'll deal with their latest defeat at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Baltimore fans should be pleased to know that the message was consistent across the board: Learn from it and move on.

"I'm not discouraged I don’t think we’re discouraged at all," Jimmy Smith said. "I think the good thing is they can show you where you need to go and fix things. Opportunity to learn and tweak some weaknesses.

"Getting right back to the grind don’t want to sulk," he said. "For our team, we have a lot of young guys, get back to watch the team don’t be sensitive when you see stuff that happened to you get in there and correct it. We have another game in six days. The next team will try us in the same manner and fashion and we’ll be ready."

These aren't the easiest losses to take. The Ravens have Super Bowl aspirations and since the Chiefs are the defending champs and the best team in the AFC, Monday night was a "measuring stick" type of game.

To get lit up on defense and then shut down on offense thanks to a similar scheme that the Titans ended your season with the year prior? It would take a toll on any team. On the bright side, the Ravens have a short week and an opportunity to wash the bad taste out of their mouth.

You go back to practice and you work on what you need to play better," Lamar Jackson said.

Baltimore's next three games aren't locks (Washington, Bengals, Eagles) but it'll give them a chance to work out the issues that the Chiefs presented them -- particularly on offense -- before a big divisional matchup with the Steelers in Week 7.

Bad teams dwell on bad nights in September, and all indications are that the Ravens aren't going to be one of those groups. We'll just have to see what they do with Washington next week.