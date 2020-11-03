Ravens have no new positive coronavirus tests after Marlon Humphrey on Monday

Ravens have no new positive COVID-19 tests originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens have had to make adjustments early in the week as a result of the positive coronavirus test result for star cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The team is following all NFL protocols for how to deal with the coronavirus, including working virtually and testing other players.

So far, the news has been good in Baltimore, as the team went a day without any additional positive tests.

The #Ravens also had no new positives from Monday’s COVID-19 testing, per sources.



Determinations still being made on close contacts to CB Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive Sunday and won't play this week against the #Colts. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2020

As Pelissero notes, the Ravens are still determining Humphrey's close contacts. For now, the cornerback is the only player who will definitely miss the team's Week 9 game as a result of the virus, though it is a big loss as Humphrey is arguably the team's best defender.

The Steelers are also adjusting to Humphrey's positive test, as they shared the field with him and the rest of the Ravens on Sunday.

The #Steelers do have some covid-related restrictions after #Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey tested positive Sunday. Mike Tomlin says, "It won't be an excuse... We won't be doing a whole bunch of talking about the labor pains associated w/ this week." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 3, 2020

This isn't the first time Pittsburgh has had to change things up, as their early-season game against the Titans was moved multiple times in part to Tennessee's outbreak. The Steelers are scheduled to play the Cowboys in Week 9.

The Ravens will continue to test their players and prepare as best they can for their matchup with the Colts on Sunday.