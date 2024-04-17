Ravens NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Baltimore's draft picks for every round

The Ravens finished last season with the best record in the NFL (13-4) as Lamar Jackson won his second MVP award. However, they were unable to get past Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, losing at home against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

After leading the NFL in rushing last season, the Ravens went out and signed Derrick Henry in free agency. Henry, 30, will be the lead back in Baltimore after spending the first eight years of his career in Tennessee.

Baltimore needs to add to the offensive line after losing three starters from last season. Both starting guards, John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler, left in free agency, while starting RT Morgan Moses was traded to the Jets (Baltimore swapped 4th-round picks with NYJ and also received a 6th-round pick in the Moses deal).

Baltimore Ravens 2024 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 30

Round 2: No. 62

Round 3: No. 93

Round 4: No. 113 (from DEN through NYJ)

Round 4: No. 130

Round 5: No. 165

Round 6: No. 218 (Compensatory - from NYJ)

Round 7: No. 228 (from NYJ)

Round 7: No. 250

