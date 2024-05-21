Ravens NFL Draft grades: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington 62nd overall

The Baltimore Ravens went into day two of the draft needing to fill both spots on the right side of their offensive line and were able to find a problem solver for either spot with the selection of Washington offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten at the bottom of the second round.

Rosengarten projects as an immediate starter at either the guard or right tackle position for this Baltimore offensive line and has shown in his time at Washington that he is a reliable starter with refined technique that is ready to go day one. Whether the Ravens opt to kick Rosengarten inside at guard or keep him at tackle will ultimately be up to if he can overcome his less than ideal length.

An experienced blindside protector for his former left handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Rosengarten has shown time and time again as a two year starter to be very reliable. With plenty of upside despite his length, Rosengarten is excellent value as a plug and play starter at the next level.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire