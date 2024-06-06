Ravens NFL Draft grades: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

The Baltimore Ravens continue to stack young talent along what is already one of the best defenses in the league. One of the areas that could be improved upon however is their pass rush, and with the selection of Penn State edge rusher Adisa Isaac, Baltimore finds themselves another talented player for their rotation.

While Isaac does not project as a starter it’s hard to imagine he won’t see plenty of playing time among a group of question marks among this particular edge rusher group. Isaac should find snaps when spelling starters Odafe Owah and Kyle Van Noy, and could be in line for a starting job as the season progresses.

Explosion is the name of the game for Isaac. Once off the line tackles must get a hand on him or Isaac will quickly greet the quarterback. Isaac is a bit of a one trick pony as a pass rusher and could be exposed at the next level if he doesn’t add more pass rushing tools into his toolbox soon. This is still great value for a edge rusher that probably should have gone earlier given his upside.

Grade: B+

