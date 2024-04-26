Ravens NFL Draft grade: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson 30th overall

The Baltimore Ravens used the 30th overall pick to help secure their already strong secondary and added a player that fits the Baltimore mold for what they want in a corner with Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins.

Wiggins projects as a potential starter opposite Marlon Humphrey, but will be thrown into a positional competition early on in camp. Wiggin’s more natural fit is outside as a boundary corner and Baltimore brings plenty of competition for that second spot.

Long, strong, scrappy, and with plenty of speed, Wiggins projects well to the NFL. While his weight and frame lacks a bit in what teams are looking for at the next level, Wiggins could add on the pounds and add some more tenacity to his game to round out a solid base for a NFL corner.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire