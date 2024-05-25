Ravens news: Left guard position named Baltimore’s biggest weakness

The Ravens finished the 2023 regular season with the NFL’s best record, and even after losing several quality starters and contributors, they’re still among a handful of Super Bowl contenders.

ESPN recently look at the biggest remaining roster hole for all 32 NFL teams, and the left guard position was deemed a weak spot.

Roster hole: Left guard Right now, the penciled-in starter at left guard is Andrew Vorhees. Many scouts considered him a Day 2 prospect at USC until he tore his right ACL at the 2023 combine. That dropped him to the seventh round and cost him his rookie season in the NFL. If Vorhees isn’t ready to start, the Ravens could move over swing tackle Patrick Mekari or perhaps stick in 2023 sixth-round pick Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, who spent his entire rookie season as a healthy inactive. Baltimore’s other position of need is backup quarterback, where a Lamar Jackson injury would force the Ravens to start 38-year-old Josh Johnson.

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu battled John Simpson for the left guard battle last off-season, and he’ll give Vorhees a run for his money, while Ben Cleveland appears to be the favorite at right guard, with rookie Roger Rosengarten penciled in at right tackle.

