Ravens news: Lamar Jackson looking to workout with teammates in Florida

Lamar Jackson missed a bulk of the Ravens’ OTA sessions. Still, he’s at the Under Armour Performance Center for a mandatory minicamp and looking to take the chemistry building into the almost month-long break before summertime.

Following the second minicamp practice, Jackson told the media that he’d like to get together with his pass catchers for throwing sessions but that guys are more comfortable working in their home cities.

Will Lamar Jackson get together with his receivers before training camp? "I would love to do that, but some guys don't want to leave their state," Jackson said. "They have to come to South Florida. We're just trying to get to that Super Bowl. For us to do that, we got to grind." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 12, 2024

Jackson and Flowers already have amazing synergy, and the MVP quarterback was also filmed working out with Nelson Agholor down in the Sunshine State. Newly signed free agent Running back Derrick Henry is also from Florida, so gathering offensive skill players isn’t out of the question for a group needing to hit the ground running in Week 1 against the Chiefs.

