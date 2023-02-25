Ravens named as fit for Packers WR in 2023 free agency by The Draft Network

The Baltimore Ravens will need to re-evaluate their wide receiver room as 2023 free agency approaches. While the 2023 free agent wide receiver class isn’t regarded as overly strong, there are still plenty of quality options that could help the team both in the short-term and long-term.

When listing out the best free agent fits for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, Justin Melo of The Draft Network named Baltimore alongside the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears. When explaining why the Ravens could be a fit for Lazard, Melo discussed how Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson missed clear-cut pass-catching weapons behind tight end Mark Andrews in 2022.

“All eyes remain on the headline-dominating standoff between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, but general manager Eric DeCosta has other business to attend to as well. The Ravens averaged a 28th-ranked 178.8 passing yards per contest. Some of that is related to Jackson’s play style (not to mention injuries), but Baltimore lacked clear-cut receiving weapons behind Mark Andrews, too…Jackson missed the vertical threat provided by Marquise Brown, who recorded his first (and only) 1,000-yard receiving campaign for the Ravens in 2021. Rashod Bateman’s developmental schedule has been delayed by recurring injuries. The Ravens should keep Jackson and provide him with better receivers such as Lazard.”

