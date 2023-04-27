Ravens named among final options for DeAndre Hopkins by former NFL CB

The Baltimore Ravens have heard their name pop up in plenty of DeAndre Hopkins scenarios over the course of the last few weeks. Even after signing star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal, the team could still be in the hunt for the Arizona star.

On Thursday on the Pat McAfee show, former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones revealed that his sources have told him that a deal involving Hopkins could be done on draft day, with the Ravens named as the finalists alongside the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

"Our source(s) are saying that something is gonna happen with DHop today.. It could be the Chiefs, Bills or the Ravens"@REALPACMAN24 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pIy2ITJDMr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire